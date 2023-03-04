Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,983,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $955,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 12.3% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,466,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,080,000 after buying an additional 929,812 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 21.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,800,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,032,000 after buying an additional 1,371,400 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 20.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,341,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,656,000 after buying an additional 1,071,273 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,947,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,235,000 after buying an additional 178,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,940,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,561,000 after buying an additional 227,159 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZM stock opened at $70.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of -0.21. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.55 and a 1-year high of $127.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.36 and its 200-day moving average is $76.53.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $208,133.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,428.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total transaction of $253,406.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $208,133.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,428.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,890 shares of company stock worth $3,184,772 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $83.00 price objective on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. MKM Partners cut Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.40.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

