11,958 Shares in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Acquired by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 983 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.64.

MKS Instruments Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of MKSI opened at $96.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.22 and a 200 day moving average of $89.68. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.77 and a 52-week high of $163.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.01 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 9.39%. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.20%.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Featured Articles

