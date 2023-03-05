12,718 Shares in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 215.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,837,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,222 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at about $9,606,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 29.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,366,000 after purchasing an additional 389,840 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Group in the first quarter worth about $4,029,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Frontier Group by 127.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 551,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 309,452 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Frontier Group

In other Frontier Group news, CAO Josh A. Wetzel sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $75,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,434.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Frontier Group news, CAO Josh A. Wetzel sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $75,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,029 shares in the company, valued at $23,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Genise sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 303,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,214.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Frontier Group Stock Performance

ULCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Melius downgraded shares of Frontier Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $11.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.82.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.15 million. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontier Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international destinations in the Americas. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also

