18,533 Shares in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX) Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 18,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,050,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,314,000 after buying an additional 176,385 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury by 582.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 85,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 72,888 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury by 7.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 35,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury in the third quarter valued at $931,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury Stock Down 0.9 %

TBX stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.26. ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $29.70.

