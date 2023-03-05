22,878 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in shares of CSX by 4.0% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 7,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of CSX by 4.0% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 7,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 2.8% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in shares of CSX by 1.9% during the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 19,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 10.7% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Raymond James upped their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $31.15 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $64.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.68%.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

