2,472 Shares in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Bought by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Middleby by 55.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Middleby by 100.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middleby in the third quarter valued at $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Middleby by 21.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Middleby during the first quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $157.69 on Friday. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.30 and a fifty-two week high of $177.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.24.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.11. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MIDD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Middleby from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Middleby from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.14.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

