35,411 Shares in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,411 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 75,561,681 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,171,197,000 after acquiring an additional 995,099 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,601,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,388,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,254 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,875,209 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $307,708,000 after acquiring an additional 233,744 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,457,214 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $308,815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102,178 shares in the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOLD shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.90 price objective (down from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.72.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:GOLD opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.51. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.83, a PEG ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.30.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.67%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

