3,794 Shares in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Bought by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 89.6% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2,616.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oshkosh Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE OSK opened at $92.46 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $69.30 and a 52 week high of $111.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.40.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 67.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.71.

About Oshkosh

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Further Reading

