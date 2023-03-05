40,632,471 Shares in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 40,632,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,643,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Paramount Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PARA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

Paramount Global Price Performance

PARA stock opened at $22.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.63. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $39.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.03%. Paramount Global’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

