4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Short Interest Up 29.3% in February

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,900 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the January 31st total of 94,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on 4Front Ventures from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

4Front Ventures Price Performance

4Front Ventures stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. 4Front Ventures has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.36.

About 4Front Ventures

4Front Ventures Corp. operates as a retail and brand development company in the cannabis sector. It operates through THC Cannabis and CBD Wellness segments. The THC Cannabis segment focuses on the production and cultivation of THC cannabis, the manufacturing and distribution of cannabis products to own dispensaries and third-party retail customers, ancillary services supporting wholesale operations, and retail sales direct to end consumers.

