5,588 Shares in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 729,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,538,000 after buying an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after buying an additional 14,303 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 98.0% in the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 243,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after buying an additional 120,528 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 31.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after buying an additional 46,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 36.6% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 141,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after buying an additional 37,817 shares during the last quarter. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of HTBI stock opened at $28.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.61 million, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.65. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.11.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $46.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.00 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 21.69%. Equities analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

HomeTrust Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Dana L. Stonestreet sold 22,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $654,114.51. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 244,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,233,456.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $65,143.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,717.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Dana L. Stonestreet sold 22,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $654,114.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 244,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,233,456.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,781 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It is involved in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.