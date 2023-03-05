59,800 Shares in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Bought by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 59,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 32.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 9.1% in the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 34.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 43.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Planet Labs PBC alerts:

Planet Labs PBC Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:PL opened at $4.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.18. Planet Labs PBC has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $7.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Planet Labs PBC ( NYSE:PL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 96.96% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.27 million. On average, analysts expect that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Planet Labs PBC Profile

(Get Rating)

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.