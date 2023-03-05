6,104 Shares in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Acquired by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the second quarter worth about $97,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 353.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 51.7% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAH shares. Benchmark raised their price target on Sonic Automotive from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonic Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

Sonic Automotive Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:SAH opened at $59.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.21. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $62.26.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Sonic Automotive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

About Sonic Automotive



Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

