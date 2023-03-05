6,518 Shares in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Entegris by 11.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 73.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the first quarter worth $1,144,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 43.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after buying an additional 14,527 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 187.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entegris stock opened at $87.34 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.75 and a 1-year high of $141.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 57.09 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.75.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.14%.

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $663,519.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,389.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $991,352.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $663,519.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,389.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,108 shares of company stock worth $1,963,883. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Entegris from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Entegris from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.40.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

