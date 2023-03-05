AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VOLVF) Short Interest Update

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VOLVF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,300 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the January 31st total of 1,940,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 77.4 days.

AB Volvo (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VOLVF opened at C$20.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.50. AB Volvo has a 52 week low of C$13.67 and a 52 week high of C$20.58.

About AB Volvo (publ)

(Get Rating)

See Also

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, and Group Functions and Other. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

