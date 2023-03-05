AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) EVP Perry C. Siatis Sells 12,135 Shares

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 12,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $1,857,625.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,588,511.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $156.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $276.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.62.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. SVB Securities raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.12.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.