Aby J. Mathew Sells 2,086 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 2,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $47,456.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 271,601 shares in the company, valued at $6,178,922.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
BioLife Solutions Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $23.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $26.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.08.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLFS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Stephens cut their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLife Solutions
BioLife Solutions Company Profile
BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.
Featured Stories
