Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an equal weight rating and a $289.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Accenture from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $324.79.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $269.20 on Thursday. Accenture has a 52 week low of $242.95 and a 52 week high of $345.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $275.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.60.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Analysts expect that Accenture will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.69%.

In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,448,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,448,738.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,430,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,512.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,015 shares of company stock worth $10,884,179. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 101,214.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,078,141,000 after buying an additional 4,036,414 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Accenture by 33.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,673,000 after buying an additional 2,228,802 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Accenture by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after buying an additional 2,163,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 502.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,191,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $563,851,000 after buying an additional 1,827,551 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

