Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the January 31st total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Acreage Stock Up 6.6 %

ACRHF stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. Acreage has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average is $0.72.

Get Acreage alerts:

Acreage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Acreage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acreage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.