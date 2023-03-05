Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the January 31st total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Acreage Stock Up 6.6 %
ACRHF stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. Acreage has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average is $0.72.
Acreage Company Profile
