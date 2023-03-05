Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SEB Equities downgraded Adevinta ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Nordea Equity Research raised Adevinta ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Danske downgraded Adevinta ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup raised Adevinta ASA from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Adevinta ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adevinta ASA currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.83.

Shares of ADEVF stock opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.45. Adevinta ASA has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $13.25.

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online classifieds sites. The company's products and services include generalist classifieds, specialist real estate, motors, and jobs sites. It operates various online classifieds sites under the Adverts.ie, Agriaffaires, A Vendre a Louer, Autónavigátor.hu, Automobile.it, Autotrader, carsguide, coches.net, daft.ie, 2dehands/2ememain, DoneDeal, eBay Kleinanzeigen, Fotocasa, Grupo Zap, Groupe Argus, Gumtree, Habitaclia, Használtautó.hu, InfoJobs, Jófógás, Kufar, Kijiji, leboncoin, leboncoin hotel, Locasun, MachineryZone, Marktplaats, Milanuncios, mobile.de, motos.net, OLX Brasil, Paycar, Segundamano, subito, Truckscorner, Vide Dressing, vivanuncios, Willhaben, L'Argus, and Pilgo brands.

