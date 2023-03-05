Adriatic Metals (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.23 and last traded at $2.23. Approximately 8,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 9,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.84.

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It explores for zinc, lead, barite, gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Bosnia and Herzegovina. It also operates Raska Project in Serbia.

