AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,927,145 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 34,103 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of AECOM worth $815,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,597,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,702,000 after buying an additional 124,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,010,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,029,000 after buying an additional 156,072 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,478,000 after buying an additional 972,449 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in AECOM by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,284,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,768,000 after purchasing an additional 142,075 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in AECOM by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,246,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,150,000 after purchasing an additional 120,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of ACM stock opened at $89.71 on Friday. AECOM has a 12-month low of $60.74 and a 12-month high of $92.16. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

AECOM Announces Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. AECOM’s payout ratio is 30.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Lara Poloni sold 6,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $539,983.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 73,351 shares in the company, valued at $6,095,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Lara Poloni sold 6,498 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $539,983.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 73,351 shares in the company, valued at $6,095,468.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $11,494,303.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,118,884.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,606 shares of company stock valued at $12,269,375. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACM shares. Citigroup upped their price target on AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on AECOM from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised AECOM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.43.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

