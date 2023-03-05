Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target Raised to C$11.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARE. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Aecon Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday. Laurentian set a C$11.50 target price on Aecon Group and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$12.80.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Aecon Group Stock Up 7.6 %

Shares of TSE ARE opened at C$12.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$746.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.96, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.22. Aecon Group has a 1 year low of C$8.29 and a 1 year high of C$17.25.

Aecon Group Dividend Announcement

About Aecon Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 211.43%.

(Get Rating)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.