Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) PT Raised to C$11.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Laurentian set a C$11.50 target price on Aecon Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$12.80.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Aecon Group Stock Up 7.6 %

ARE stock opened at C$12.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$746.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.96, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.22. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of C$8.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.25.

Aecon Group Dividend Announcement

About Aecon Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 211.43%.

(Get Rating)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.