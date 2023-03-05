Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Raised to “Outperform” at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital upgraded shares of Aecon Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday. Laurentian set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Aecon Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$12.80.

Shares of ARE opened at C$12.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.96, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$746.15 million, a PE ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.22. Aecon Group has a one year low of C$8.29 and a one year high of C$17.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 211.43%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

