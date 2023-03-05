AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Receives $154.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.40.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on AGCO to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AGCO from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

In other AGCO news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $104,688.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,867 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,455.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,724,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,167 shares in the company, valued at $5,328,955.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $104,688.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,455.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,142 shares of company stock worth $3,671,940 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 211.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in AGCO by 527.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in AGCO in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ossiam purchased a new stake in AGCO in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $144.24 on Thursday. AGCO has a twelve month low of $88.55 and a twelve month high of $150.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.09%.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

