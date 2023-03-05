agilon health, inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:AGL)

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of agilon health in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst R. Daniels expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for agilon health’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get agilon health alerts:

AGL has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of agilon health from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of agilon health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.63.

agilon health Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NYSE:AGL opened at $25.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.20. agilon health has a one year low of $14.82 and a one year high of $28.36.

In related news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 2,698 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $41,845.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,707.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 2,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $41,845.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at $161,707.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 28,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $667,330.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,856.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,168 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,444 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On agilon health

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in agilon health by 20.5% in the third quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 163,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 27,876 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of agilon health during the third quarter valued at about $803,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of agilon health during the third quarter valued at about $780,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of agilon health during the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of agilon health during the second quarter valued at about $289,000.

About agilon health

(Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.