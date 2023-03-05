Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AAGet Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,404,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 628,205 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 12.66% of Alcoa worth $754,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alcoa by 16.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,842,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,643 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 26.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,176,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,577,000 after buying an additional 871,861 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 2.6% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,620,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,026,000 after buying an additional 90,052 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 15.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,050,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,467,000 after buying an additional 276,214 shares during the period. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 88.0% during the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,558,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,037,000 after buying an additional 729,299 shares during the period.

Alcoa Price Performance

Shares of AA opened at $55.52 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.43. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.32, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Alcoa (NYSE:AAGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AA shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.42.

Insider Transactions at Alcoa

In other news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $1,540,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 950,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,780,187.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $57,057.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,382.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,540,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,140 shares in the company, valued at $48,780,187.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 210,188 shares of company stock worth $11,017,365.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

