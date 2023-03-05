Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.72) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2023

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALECGet Rating) – William Blair cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Alector in a report issued on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst M. Minter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Alector’s current full-year earnings is ($1.99) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Alector’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.44) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.62) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alector from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Alector from $54.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alector from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Alector from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Alector Price Performance

Alector stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. Alector has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $15.72. The company has a market cap of $655.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alector

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Alector by 81.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 331,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 148,924 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in Alector in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Alector by 75.3% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Alector by 54.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 29,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alector during the third quarter worth about $362,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gary Romano sold 3,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $26,940.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,737 shares in the company, valued at $871,411.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gary Romano sold 3,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $26,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,737 shares in the company, valued at $871,411.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $48,663.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,628,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,549,502.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,378 shares of company stock worth $86,345 over the last three months. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alector

(Get Rating)

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.