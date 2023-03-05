Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.72) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) – William Blair cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Alector in a report issued on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst M. Minter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Alector’s current full-year earnings is ($1.99) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Alector’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.44) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.62) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alector from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Alector from $54.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alector from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Alector from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Alector stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. Alector has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $15.72. The company has a market cap of $655.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.11.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Alector by 81.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 331,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 148,924 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in Alector in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Alector by 75.3% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Alector by 54.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 29,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alector during the third quarter worth about $362,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Gary Romano sold 3,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $26,940.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,737 shares in the company, valued at $871,411.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gary Romano sold 3,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $26,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,737 shares in the company, valued at $871,411.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $48,663.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,628,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,549,502.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,378 shares of company stock worth $86,345 over the last three months. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

