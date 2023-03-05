Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.76) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Alector in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alector’s current full-year earnings is ($1.99) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alector’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.98) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.71) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.22) EPS.

ALEC has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded Alector from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Alector from $54.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Alector from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Alector from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of ALEC stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. Alector has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $15.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average of $9.11.

In other news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $48,663.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,628,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,549,502.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gary Romano sold 3,238 shares of Alector stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $26,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,737 shares in the company, valued at $871,411.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,849 shares of Alector stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $48,663.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,628,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,549,502.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,378 shares of company stock worth $86,345 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Alector by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 2.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 50,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Alector during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

