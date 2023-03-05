Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Receives $30.11 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.11.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Alkermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Alkermes from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Alkermes from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alkermes to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkermes

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Price Performance

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $27.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $32.79. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.01.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $304.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.80 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alkermes will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its proprietary products include ARISTADA, ARISTADA INITIO, LYBALVI, and VIVITROL.

