Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,097 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Allegion were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Allegion by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Allegion by 172.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in Allegion by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLE. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Allegion from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Allegion from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Allegion from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Vertical Research upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.78.

Allegion Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $114.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.10. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $87.33 and a 12-month high of $123.46.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.22. Allegion had a return on equity of 61.54% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.66%.

Allegion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

See Also

