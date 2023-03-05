Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE) & Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Financial Comparison

Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Rating) and Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Allied Gaming & Entertainment has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Esports Entertainment Group has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Allied Gaming & Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Allied Gaming & Entertainment and Esports Entertainment Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Gaming & Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A Esports Entertainment Group 0 2 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Allied Gaming & Entertainment and Esports Entertainment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Gaming & Entertainment -217.60% -13.49% -12.60% Esports Entertainment Group -197.22% -554.78% -26.18%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.2% of Allied Gaming & Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of Esports Entertainment Group shares are held by institutional investors. 41.9% of Allied Gaming & Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Esports Entertainment Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Allied Gaming & Entertainment and Esports Entertainment Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Gaming & Entertainment $4.96 million 10.79 $62.87 million ($0.40) -3.43 Esports Entertainment Group $43.43 million 0.17 -$102.23 million N/A N/A

Allied Gaming & Entertainment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Esports Entertainment Group.

Summary

Allied Gaming & Entertainment beats Esports Entertainment Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allied Gaming & Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Allied Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, Gaming & Entertainment and E-Sports. The Poker, Gaming & Entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, and online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT). The E-Sports segment provides multiplayer video game competitions through Allied Esports. The company was founded on May 9, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Esports Entertainment Group

(Get Rating)

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States. The company was founded on July 22, 2008 and is headquartered in Malta, SU.

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Gaming & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Gaming & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.