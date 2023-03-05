Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered Almaden Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AAU opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a current ratio of 26.92. The firm has a market cap of $28.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.23. Almaden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.49.

Institutional Trading of Almaden Minerals

About Almaden Minerals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 198,088 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 415,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

