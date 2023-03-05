Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Stake Lessened by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. cut its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.10% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AOSL. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 190,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 190,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $1,689,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,352,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,392,211.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Trading Up 1.6 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $26.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.65. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $69.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 2.49.

AOSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Profile

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the construction and operation of power semiconductor packaging, testing, and wafer fabrication facilities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Mike F.

Further Reading

