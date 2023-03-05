AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 42.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 46.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 4.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 2.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 3.6 %

NOG stock opened at $33.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.93 and a 200-day moving average of $32.38. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $445.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.08 million. Northern Oil and Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 14.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on NOG. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

