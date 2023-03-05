AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,219 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 77,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $33.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.61. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.57 and a 52 week high of $35.87.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.