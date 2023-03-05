AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,139 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MLM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,599,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MLM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $374.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.50.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.8 %

MLM opened at $365.62 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $284.99 and a 1-year high of $406.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.87.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.02%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

