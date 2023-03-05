AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,511 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KEY. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 65.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,608,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,479,000 after buying an additional 5,406,238 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 211.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,274,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,277,000 after buying an additional 2,223,588 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 5.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,450,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,135,000 after buying an additional 1,718,852 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at $27,775,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,691,000 after buying an additional 1,278,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $106,772.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:KEY opened at $18.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average of $17.95. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. KeyCorp has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $24.71.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 42.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on KEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.36 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Featured Articles

