AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,483 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DGX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 154.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,577,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE DGX opened at $140.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.88. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.40 and a 12 month high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on DGX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

