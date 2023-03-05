AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 341.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,447 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,367,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,338,000 after buying an additional 138,243 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 2.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,760,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,801,000 after buying an additional 75,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 16.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,661,000 after buying an additional 255,851 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 8.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,548,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,357,000 after buying an additional 119,518 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 14,052.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 783,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,114,000 after buying an additional 777,516 shares during the period. 11.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Avangrid from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Avangrid from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Avangrid Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $39.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.21. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.64 and a 52 week high of $51.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.40.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is 77.19%.

Avangrid Profile

(Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.