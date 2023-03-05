AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 20,018 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,018 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $60.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.00. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $67.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $275.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.84 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.75.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

