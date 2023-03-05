AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 74,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Upwork at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,890,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,505,000 after acquiring an additional 457,423 shares during the last quarter. ATOMVEST Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,719,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,376,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,148,000 after acquiring an additional 23,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,636,000 after acquiring an additional 44,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,274,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,040,000 after acquiring an additional 174,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of UPWK opened at $12.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 1.52. Upwork Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $25.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.27.

In other news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 11,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $129,966.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,126.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 11,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $129,966.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,188 shares in the company, valued at $587,126.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $240,112.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 936,553 shares in the company, valued at $10,742,262.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,300 shares of company stock valued at $725,227. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPWK. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Upwork in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.09.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

