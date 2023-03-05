Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Director Sells $270,502.52 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) Director Shekar G. Ayyar sold 4,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $270,502.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,977.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Altair Engineering Stock Up 0.8 %

ALTR stock opened at $65.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.33, a PEG ratio of 77.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.26. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $43.17 and a one year high of $66.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.92.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Institutional Trading of Altair Engineering

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALTR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 750.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the software’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 938 shares of the software’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the software’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. 61.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Altair Engineering Company Profile

ALTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

(Get Rating)

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.