Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Upgraded by DNB Markets to Buy

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ambu A/S from 64.00 to 65.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Ambu A/S Stock Performance

Ambu A/S stock opened at $14.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.05. Ambu A/S has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $19.25.

Ambu A/S Company Profile

Ambu A/S engages in the development, production, and marketing of diagnostic and life-supporting devices for hospitals and rescue services. It operates through the following segments: Anaesthesia; Patient Monitoring & Diagnostics; and Visualisation. The Anaesthesia segment offers products from resuscitators, face masks, and laryngeal masks to the single use flexible intubation scope.

