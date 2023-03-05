Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,960,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ameren were worth $157,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Ameren by 13.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 221,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,001,000 after purchasing an additional 25,759 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ameren by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 51,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AEE shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.90.

Insider Activity

Ameren Price Performance

In other news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 3,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $254,124.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,681,398.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $4,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 217,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,680,095.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 3,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $254,124.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,681,398.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 104,849 shares of company stock worth $9,010,498 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE opened at $83.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.83 and its 200-day moving average is $86.81.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.00%.

Ameren Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.