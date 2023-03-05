Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Upgraded at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $44.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AMRC. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price target on shares of Ameresco from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Ameresco from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameresco to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.29.

Ameresco Stock Performance

NYSE AMRC opened at $45.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $40.73 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). Ameresco had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $331.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 1,878.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

