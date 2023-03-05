American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) PT Lowered to $103.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AEP has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $100.73.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $89.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.11. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $80.30 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.44.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.61%.

In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $80,435.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at $667,047.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $80,435.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,047.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $357,581.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,460.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,897 shares of company stock worth $5,723,900. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 17.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

