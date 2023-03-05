American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,708,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,083 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.88% of American Financial Group worth $824,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 166.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 47.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at American Financial Group

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $740,070.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,929,659.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Financial Group Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.75.

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $132.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $152.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.24.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.93%.

American Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

Further Reading

