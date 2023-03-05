American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) PT Lowered to C$2.25

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
HOT.UN has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC reduced their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th.
American Hotel Income Properties REIT Stock Performance
HOT.UN opened at C$2.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$215.07 million, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 2.39. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 1 year low of C$2.34 and a 1 year high of C$4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.76, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.36.
American Hotel Income Properties REIT Dividend Announcement
About American Hotel Income Properties REIT
American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.
Further Reading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.