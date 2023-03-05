American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) PT Lowered to C$2.25

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

HOT.UN has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC reduced their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Stock Performance

HOT.UN opened at C$2.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$215.07 million, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 2.39. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 1 year low of C$2.34 and a 1 year high of C$4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.76, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Dividend Announcement

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

